Missing Union County woman found safe - | WBTV Charlotte

Missing Union County woman found safe

Henrietta "Katie" Gutheim (Union County Sheriff's Office) Henrietta "Katie" Gutheim (Union County Sheriff's Office)
UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A woman reported missing in Union County Monday, leading to a Silver Alert, has been found safe.

Henrietta Gutheim, who goes by Katie, was last reported missing after she was last seen around 9:40 a.m. on the 4000 block of Wesley Chapel Road in Matthews.

Just before 1:30 p.m. the Union County Sheriff's Office said Gutheim had been found and that she was safe.

Officials say Gutheim was visiting family in the Charlotte area.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly