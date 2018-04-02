Man accused of robbing clerk Lancaster convenience store at gunpoint

A 30-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly robbed a Lancaster County convenience store at gunpoint.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, Tyrone Derell Mingo robbed Jack's Highway 9 Party Shop on Pageland Highway around 3:30 a.m. on March 16. A clerk told deputies she emerged from cleaning the bathrooms when she was then reportedly confronted by Mingo. That's when Mingo allegedly pointed a gun at her and "directed her to the cash register."

When Mingo got the cash, he reportedly told the clerk to "go back into a bathroom and count to a thousand," deputies say. When she felt safe to come out, the woman locked the store's door and called law enforcement officials.

Deputies say Mingo was wearing a camouflage jacket, dark shorts, long white socks and dark shoes during the robbery. He was also wearing a camouflage head covering, deputies said.

On March 21, deputies performed a search warrant at Mingo's home and found clothing and a revolver that matched the robbery. A warrant was then obtained for his arrest and Mingo was charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and possessing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Mingo is reportedly the son of an employee who works at the convenience store, according to deputies.

Sheriff Barry Faile released this statement:

“I thank our investigators for their relentless work on this case. They worked hard from the minute this robbery was reported, dug deep for leads and information, and connected the dots to form a path leading to Mingo. The clerk responded appropriately to this violent act, and we are glad she was not hurt.”

Deputies say Mingo's bond was denied. He is currently being held in the Lancaster County Detention Center.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.

