Man accused of robbing clerk Lancaster convenience store at gunpoint

Police said they were holding a press briefing on Jan. 11 in the parking lot between the law enforcement center and CMPD parking deck when Bennett shot at them multiple times.More >>
A York County woman was charged in connection with abusing and making threats against an elderly person. Officials say during January 9 and March 30, Nicole Marie Cabrera destroyed important medical prescription necessary for the victim's survival and harassed the victim through intimidation and serious forms of emotional distress. Humiliation, agitation and confusion were also used to intimate the elderly person.More >>
Biden will make a stop in Durham on June 6 and in Charlotte on June 13.More >>
Rebecca Nicole DeGregory, 23, is charged with one misdemeanor count of child abuse.More >>
Henrietta Gutheim, who goes by Katie, was last seen around 9:40 a.m. on the 4000 block of Wesley Chapel Road in Matthews.More >>
