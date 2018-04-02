Man charged with rape, breaking and entering to terrorize in Gaston County

A man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Gaston County.

Richard David Howell turned himself in Friday on sexual offense allegations, police say. A woman reported being sexually assaulted by the suspect on March 20.

Howell was developed as the suspect and charged with second-degree forcible rape and breaking and entering to terrorize and injure.

"This case is an isolated, domestic incident and not a random act," police say.

Howell is being held at the Gaston County Jail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Belmont Police Department at 704-829-4082.

