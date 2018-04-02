Victim in Raleigh cough syrup stabbing wanted to end relationship, warrants say

A Raleigh woman who investigators say was stabbed to death by her husband was preparing to end the relationship over arguments over finances, warrants say.

Matthew Phelps faces a first-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of his 29-year-old wife, Lauren Hugelmaier Phelps, on Sept. 1, 2017.

Matthews Phelps called 911 around 1:15 a.m. and told the dispatcher he "thinks he stabbed his wife."

"I think I killed my (redacted)," Phelps said. "I had a dream and then I turned on the lights and she’s dead on the floor. I have blood all over me and there’s a bloody knife on the bed and I think I did it."

Lauren Phelps suffered 123 stab wounds, according to the medical examiner.

Her head and neck had 44 wounds, with her left jugular suffering damage, the medical examiner’s report says. She was also stabbed in the left arm 38 times and 17 in her right arm.

Warrants say investigators believe Matthew Phelps attempted to clean himself up before calling for help.

A kitchen knife was found on the bed, warrants say.

Warrants say Matthew Phelps made "numerous spontaneous utterances" that he killed his wife.

Matthew Phelps told investigators he had taken too much of a cough medicine called Coricidin and awoke from a dream to find his wife dead. Investigators seized an empty container of Coricidin during their initial search of the couple's home.

Coricidin is a cold medicine for people with high blood pressure.

Warrants say investigators looked at Matthew Phelps social media accounts where they found he was "possibly fascinated with and mimicked a portrayed serial killer" from the movie American Psycho.

Matthew Phelps' Instagram account contained photos of him dressed as the movie's main character.

Warrants also say Matthew Phelps told a friend he wondered what it would be like to kill someone.

Lauren Phelps was found clutching hair in her hands and investigators wanted a sample of Matthew Phelps' hair to compare the samples, warrants say.

Matthews Phelps was indicted on the first-degree murder charge on Sept. 25, 2017. He remains behind bars without bond.