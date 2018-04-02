Hornets offer GM job to former UNC star Mitch Kupchak, source confirms

Henrietta Gutheim, who goes by Katie, was last seen around 9:40 a.m. on the 4000 block of Wesley Chapel Road in Matthews.More >>
A Raleigh woman who investigators say was stabbed to death by her husband was preparing to end the relationship over arguments over finances, warrants say.More >>
Mecklenburg Medical Group announced Monday that a group of its doctors has sued Charlotte-based Atrium Health, in a move by break away and operate independently of the hospital system.More >>
Carl Lee Dotson, 48, and Brandi Michelle Risden, 32, were arrested around 8:30 a.m. Monday near a motel in Wytheville, Virginia.More >>
A 30-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly robbed a Lancaster County convenience store at gunpoint.More >>
