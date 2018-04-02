Hornets offer GM job to former UNC star Mitch Kupchak, source confirms

Longtime Los Angeles Lakers executive Mitch Kupchak has been offered the Charlotte Hornets general manager's job, and it appears a formality that Kupchak and the team will quickly agree to terms, an informed source confirmed to the Observer Monday.

Kupchak, a former North Carolina star, has been out of the NBA recently after the Lakers shook up their front office, installing Magic Johnson at the top of their basketball operation.

The offer to Kupchak was first reported by ESPN.

The Hornets let general manager Rich Cho go in February after informing him he would not get a contract extension. The Hornets aspire to not only make the playoffs but have home-court advantage in the first round this season. They acquired future hall-of-fame center Dwight Howard, looking for rebounding and rim protection on a veteran team. But the team is out of playoff contention.

Kupchak takes on a huge challenge on several levels: The Hornets' player payroll for next season already borders on the NBA's luxury tax threshold with only 10 players under contract. Kupchak will also have to address what to do with two-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, who becomes an unrestricted free agent in July 2019.