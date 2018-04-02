Mecklenburg Medical Group doctors sue Atrium Health to break away from hospital system

Mecklenburg Medical Group announced Monday that a group of its doctors has sued Charlotte-based Atrium Health, in a move by break away and operate independently of the hospital system.

The suit, filed in Mecklenburg County Superior Court, marks an attempt by the largest doctors practice operated by Atrium to sever ties with the Charlotte region's dominant hospital system, formerly known as Carolinas HealthCare.

The doctors with Mecklenburg Medical, which became part of Carolinas HealthCare in 1993, in their suit accuse the system of monopolistic and anti-competitive behavior. The doctors say they want out of Atrium employment restrictions that would allow them to practice independently.

"Though purporting to be a non-profit institution, Atrium — with its bloated management bureaucracy — has repeatedly complained and contended that it 'loses' millions of dollars on the MMG physicians each year," the suit says, adding that Atrium has refused to release the doctors from their restrictions.

"In sum, Atrium is acting as the exact opposite of the non-profit health care provider that it claims to be."

Atrium did not immediately provide comment.

Mecklenburg Medical employs 104 doctors in several specialties, including dermatology, pulmonology and sleep medicine. Of those, 92 are suing Atrium and seeking to have the dispute heard in North Carolina Business Court, which handles complex business cases.

In their suit, the doctors claim Atrium has enacted changes that are harmful to patients. For example, under what Atrium called "care redesign" the system cut the number of assisting registered nurses helping doctors in clinical work, the suit says. Atrium also took all triage nurses out of practice facilities and warehoused them in a single building in Mint Hill, the suit says.

Atrium also did away with a practice of having a staff member in each practice office to answer patient calls, according to the suit. Atrium replaced those positions with a phone center in Mint Hill, the suit says.

Dr. Dale Owen, a cardiologist spearheading the effort to split away, said in an Observer interview that the move is designed to allow doctors to spend more quality time with patients and provide them with greater value. By getting away from Atrium and its large overhead costs, the doctors expect they'll be able to see patients for more than 15 minutes each, he said.

"That will allow us the opportunity and time to deal with these complex medical issues," Owen said.

For Atrium, it's another legal battle with a group of local doctors.

Last week, a group of Charlotte anesthesiologists, Southeast Anesthesiology Consultants, sued Atrium over a lost contract. Among other concerns, the group has said it lost the contract after it refused to accept an offer from Atrium that would led to cuts in doctor compensation and Southeast having zero profit margin.

Atrium has said it did not renew the contract because, among other things, the company of which Southeast is an affiliate refused contract provisions that would have ensured patient safety.