Alexander Co. couple accused of going 'missing' with baby arrested in Virginia

WYTHEVILLE, VA (WBTV) - An Alexander County couple deputies say went "missing," along with their four-month-old daughter, is in custody.

Carl Lee Dotson, 48, and Brandi Michelle Risden, 32, were arrested around 8:30 a.m. Monday near a motel in Wytheville, Virginia.

An arrest warrant was issued for Dotson for failure to appear in court on assault charges. Risden, Dotson's girlfriend, reportedly went missing with their baby. The four-month-old was found safe in West Virginia Thursday.

Officials said the girl had been dropped off with family members.

Risden had previously issued a domestic violence protection order against Dotson, deputies said. Deputies say the circumstances around the trio's disappearance is unclear. Risden was allegedly expected to testify against Dotson in court.

Police say they located a Kawasaki motorcycle with a North Carolina plate that the couple was believed to be driving. The pair was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm and controlled substance.

Charges are pending for Dotson and Risden in Virginia. They are also awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

