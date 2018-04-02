Man shot, killed at event in Rock Hill identified

A man who died after being shot in Rock Hill early Saturday morning has been identified as 24-year-old Eric Williams.

Rock Hill police say they were called to the shooting around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Cherry Road, at the old American Legion Building. Police say an event was being held at the building.

Officers arrived at the scene but say Williams, who had been shot, was already taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill. He was later transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Police said he died Monday.

Detectives are investigating the homicide, which police say is the first of the year for the city of Rock Hill.

There's no word on a possible motive or what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call York County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.

