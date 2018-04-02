Man shot at event in Rock Hill dies

A man died after being shot in Rock Hill early Saturday morning.

Rock Hill police say they were called to the shooting around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Cherry Road, at the old American Legion Building. Police say an event was being held at the building.

Officers arrived at the scene but say a 24-year-old man, who had been shot, was already taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill. He was later transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Monday, police said the man died.

Detectives are investigating the homicide, which police say is the first of the year for the city of Rock Hill.

The man's name has not been released. There's no word on a possible motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call York County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.