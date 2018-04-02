BLOG: Warm weather continues, rain could disrupt weekend plans

Warm Pattern Early Week

Rain Chance Midweek

Turns Cooler Too

We've got a stationary front just off to our north that is going to drift back and forth near the Carolinas through Tuesday. While we don't ever expect the front to completely clear the area to the south, it will be close enough to keep scattered clouds in place and offer up a 20 percent shower chance both Monday and Tuesday in the mountains.

The rest of the area should remain rain free and very warm. Since we'll stay on the warm side of the boundary both afternoons, temps will continue in the upper 70s to lower 80s both days!

A cool front finally swings through Wednesday, offering better coverage of rain and temps back to more seasonable readings in the upper 60s. Most of the rain looks to come through during the morning and midday hours Wednesday. Behind the front, cooler middle 60s return for Thursday and Friday along with dry weather.

Dry weather may come to an abrupt end Friday night into Saturday, and early indications are that a chilly wedge may set up Saturday, bringing wet weather and temperatures that - may - hold in the 50s on Saturday, ugh!

Hope you have a great week!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

