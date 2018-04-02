Woman hospitalized after two-alarm fire erupts at east Charlotte apartment

A woman was injured when a two-alarm fire erupted at an apartment complex in east Charlotte Monday morning.

The fire occurred at an apartment in the 800 block of Southwood Oaks Lane just before 6 a.m. The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted about the fire around 6:08 a.m.

Working structure fire; 855 Southwood Oaks Ln; 2nd alarm transmitted; 6:08 am — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) April 2, 2018

Firefighters said flames were shooting through the roof when they arrived. Nearly 50 firefighters were able to control the blaze within 40 minutes, crews said.

A woman was sent to the hospital after being burned in the fire. The woman's sister said the fire woke up her up. The woman reportedly burned her hand while trying to open the door. She is expected to be OK.

Family members of the victim captured a video of the blaze.

WATCH: Family members of the woman whose apartment caught on fire shared this video with me showing crews fighting the fire this A.M. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/TMZ7qZHLwR — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) April 2, 2018

Crews said the apartment building has been evacuated. Officials did not say whether any residents were displaced.

It is unclear what caused the blaze.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.