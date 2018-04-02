Should red light cameras get green light?

Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow. I hope you had a wonderful Easter. Today is Monday, April 2. Here is a first look at the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning right now. We're live until 7 a.m. Turn us on and let's get the morning started together!

Red light cameras could be returning to the Queen City. Tonight City Council will discuss bringing back the program in an effort to make roads safer following an increase in deadly car crashes. But there is an internal battle where some decisions makes are for the camera, others are against it. WBTV's Micah Smith has a live report right at 5 a.m.

People living in the Plaza Midwood area of Charlotte are on high alert after an innocent bystander was shot outside a club over the weekend. WBTV's Caroline Hicks has more on the investigation.

We continue to follow the latest surrounding the sale of the Carolina Panthers. Another potential bidder is coming to visit Charlotte today. We'll tell you who he is and his background.

The tradition is to be given gifts on your birthday. We'll tell you how a 12-year-old did the exact opposite to potentially save lives in the community.

NEW at 6:45 a.m.: Do you scream for ice cream?? Some people who want to eat guilt-free go for the low calories options. But you might want to proceed with caution. WBTV's Kristen Miranda is digging deeper into the ingredients to show you what you're really eating.

WEATHER ALERT: Want to bottle up the beautiful day we had Easter Sunday? WBTV Meteorologist Al Conklin is giving the forecast now!

