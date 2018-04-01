Person killed in motorcycle crash in Rowan County

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Rowan County Sunday evening.

According to emergency officials, the crash happened around 5 p.m.on Miller Road in southern Rowan County.

The wreck involved a motorcycle and a car.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the person in the car was treated for injuries.

The motorcyclist has not been identified.

There's no word on how this accident happened or the extent of the driver's injuries.

No further information has been released.

