Potential Panthers bidder and Charleston businessman visits BofA Stadium

Carolina Panthers bidder and Charleston businessman Ben Navarro made a site visit to Bank of America Stadium Monday, marking the second potential bidder to visit the team's home turf.

A former Citigroup executive, Navarro heads Sherman Financial Group, a Charleston-based diversified financial services company.

In 1997, Navarro founded Sherman Financial and is still the CEO. The company serves consumer credit needs through its subsidiary, Credit One Bank N.A.

In addition, the company purchases and manages consumer debt, manages investments in corporate debt, real estate and structured credit; and is the owner of Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

Canadian steel company CEO Alan Kestenbaum visited Charlotte on March 28 after having made a bid on the team.

So far, the two other likely bidders that have surfaced are Philadelphia e-commerce innovator Michael Rubin and Miami hedge fund manager David Tepper.

Bloomberg reported that Rubin's group had dropped out of the bidding process due to the price escalation, but his spokesman reportedly declined to comment.

The Charlotte Observer said that sources close to the process said Rubin has made a bid and is still interested in the team.

Charlotte businessman Felix Sabates started a potential local ownership group, but may look at partnering with another bidder.

Other names that have been linked to the sale of the team include celebrities and athletes such as Diddy, Colin Kaepernick and Steph Curry.

Jerry Richardson put the team up for sale in December after the NFL took over an investigation into workplace misconduct allegations.

A new owner has to be approved by 24 of 32 NFL owners.

