Fire breaks out at industrial building in Lincoln County

Multiple crews are at the scene of a fire that broke out at the Blum, Inc building in Lincoln County Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the incident in the 7700 block of Old Plank Road.

Heavy smoke was showing from the roof when crews arrived.

East Lincoln Fire Department is working this fire with Denver Fire Department, Alexis Fire Department and receiving mutual aid from Huntersville Fire Department.

There’s no word on injuries or extent of damage to the building.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.