Victim shot multiple times, found dead in running car in Chesterfield Co.

A person was found dead in a car in Chesterfield County Sunday morning, sparking a homicide investigation.

According to the sheriff, a passerby found the body in the car just before 8 a.m. on Highway 145.

The victim, identified by officials as 29-year-old Wendell Paul Price, was found in a 2016 Toyota Corolla that was running idle. Friends and family referred to the victim as Sasha Wall.

The victim was behind the wheel and slumped over into the passenger seat with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the sheriff, the people who stopped to check on the driver had passed the car about an hour before and then decided to come back since the vehicle had not moved.

There's no word on a possible person of interest.

SLED and the Anson County Sheriff's Department is assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.