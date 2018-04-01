Man shot multiple times, found dead in running car in Chesterfield Co.

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a car in Chesterfield County Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff, a passerby found the body in the car just before 8 a.m. on Highway 145.

The victim, 29-year-old Wendell Paul Price, was found in a 2016 Toyota Corolla that was running idle.

Price was behind the wheel and slumped over into the passenger seat where he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the sheriff, the people who stopped to check on the driver had passed the car about an hour before and then decided to come back and check since the vehicle didn't move.

There's no word on a suspect or person of interest.

SLED and the Anson County Sheriff's Department is assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.