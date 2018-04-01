Family displaced after kitchen fire in north Charlotte

A family has been displaced after a home caught fire in north Charlotte Sunday morning.

The home located in the 1400 block of Plumstead Road caught fire around 6:30 a.m.

Officials said the fire originated in the kitchen after the family fell asleep while the food was left on the stove.

The family made it out safely however their dog didn't.

The homeowners declined assistance from the Red Cross and will be staying with friends and family.

