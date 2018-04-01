Employee shot in chest during armed robbery in south Charlotte

An employee was shot during an armed robbery at a convenience store in south Charlotte Saturday night.

At 8:32 p.m., three robbers entered B&B Mart in the 900 block of E. Arrowood Road. One of the robbers shot at an employee in the chest. The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center- Main. Officials say the victim is in stable condition.

One of the suspects was arrested however he has not been charged with the robbery and shooting.

