Altercation outside of east Charlotte club leaves one person injured

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was injured during a shooting outside of a club in east Charlotte early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred at the Crystal Reggae Club on Matheson Avenue around 1:50 a.m.

Officials say an altercation outside of the club led to one woman getting a gun from her car and shooting at the other woman. A bystander was grazed with a bullet during the shooting. The victim was transported to the hospital for her injuries but is expected to be okay.

The suspect has been arrested and is in custody.

Officials have not released the names of those involved.

