Four people shot, injured during "running gun battle" in Clevela - | WBTV Charlotte

Four people shot, injured during "running gun battle" in Cleveland Co.

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Officials responded to reports of shots fired in Cleveland County early Saturday morning. The shooting took place on U.S. 74 near Kings Mountain.

Four people were shot around 2:15 a.m. during what deputies are calling a "running gun battle" between occupants of two vehicles traveling west on U.S. 74. One of the vehicles came to rest while the other fled the scene.

According to officials, one of the vehicles wrecked containing three of the victims. Two of them were taken to Gaston Hospital while a third victim fled the scene but later went to CMC-Cleveland and the fourth victim was dropped off at the hospital by acquaintances who quickly left.

 None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, deputies say.

The case is still under investigation. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Two people dead after fatal multi vehicle crash on I-40

    Two people dead after fatal multi vehicle crash on I-40

    Saturday, March 31 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-03-31 20:47:02 GMT
    (Source: WBTV/File)(Source: WBTV/File)

    Two people have died after a multi-vehicle car crash on I-40 early Saturday morning in Iredell County. North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a tractor trailer overturned and was hit by a car around 4:30 a.m. near mile marker 142.  

    More >>

    Two people have died after a multi-vehicle car crash on I-40 early Saturday morning in Iredell County. North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a tractor trailer overturned and was hit by a car around 4:30 a.m. near mile marker 142.  

    More >>

  • Four people shot, injured during "running gun battle" in Cleveland Co.

    Four people shot, injured during "running gun battle" in Cleveland Co.

    Saturday, March 31 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-03-31 16:07:53 GMT
    WBTV graphicWBTV graphic
    WBTV graphicWBTV graphic

    Officials responded to reports of shots fired in Cleveland County early Saturday morning. The shooting took place on U.S. 74 near Kings Mountain. Four people were shot around 2:15 a.m. during what deputies are calling a "running gun battle" between occupants of two vehicles traveling west on U.S. 74. One of the vehicles came to rest while the other fled the scene. 

    More >>

    Officials responded to reports of shots fired in Cleveland County early Saturday morning. The shooting took place on U.S. 74 near Kings Mountain. Four people were shot around 2:15 a.m. during what deputies are calling a "running gun battle" between occupants of two vehicles traveling west on U.S. 74. One of the vehicles came to rest while the other fled the scene. 

    More >>

  • NC man disputes deputies' take on shooting of dog

    NC man disputes deputies' take on shooting of dog

    Friday, March 30 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-03-31 02:27:00 GMT
    (Courtesy Tammy Hommey via CBS North Carolina)(Courtesy Tammy Hommey via CBS North Carolina)
    (Courtesy Tammy Hommey via CBS North Carolina)(Courtesy Tammy Hommey via CBS North Carolina)

    On Thursday, the dog's owner obtained investigative reports from the sheriff’s office, and he disputes some of the details the deputies wrote about what happened the night of the shooting.

    More >>

    On Thursday, the dog's owner obtained investigative reports from the sheriff’s office, and he disputes some of the details the deputies wrote about what happened the night of the shooting.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly