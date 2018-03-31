Two people dead, one person identified after fatal multi vehicle crash on I-40

Two people have died after a series of crashes on I-40 early Saturday morning in Iredell County.

West Iredell Fire Department Chief Jerry Houston said a tractor trailer collided with another vehicle and overturned in the median around 4:30 a.m. near mile marker 142. The driver of the tractor trailer was pronounced dead on the scene. Three other people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are not known at this time.

The wreck caused delays on the interstate as officials worked to clear the scene. Debris on the interstate caused the highway to shut down in both directions until 9 a.m.

According to officials, a motorcyclist wrecked a mile away from the scene just before 8 a.m. when the driver hit the back of another vehicle as it was approaching traffic caused by the first crash.

The driver of the motorcycle was retired Lenoir firefighter Gary Sanders. According to the City of Lenoir Fire Department Facebook page, Sanders served for 30 years

The names of the victims have not been released.

