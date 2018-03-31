Retired Lenoir firefighter killed in multi-car crash on I-40 - | WBTV Charlotte

Retired Lenoir firefighter killed in multi-car crash on I-40

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Two people have died after a series of crashes on I-40 early Saturday morning in Iredell County.

West Iredell Fire Department Chief Jerry Houston said a tractor trailer collided with another vehicle and overturned in the median around 4:30 a.m. near mile marker 142. The driver of the tractor trailer was pronounced dead on the scene. Three other people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are not known at this time.

The wreck caused delays on the interstate as officials worked to clear the scene. Debris on the interstate caused the highway to shut down in both directions until 9 a.m.

According to officials, a motorcyclist wrecked a mile away from the scene just before 8 a.m. when the driver hit the back of another vehicle as it was approaching traffic caused by the first crash.

The driver of the motorcycle was retired Lenoir firefighter Gary Sanders. According to the City of Lenoir Fire Department Facebook page, Sanders served for 30 years

The names of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Retired Lenoir firefighter killed in multi-car crash on I-40

    Retired Lenoir firefighter killed in multi-car crash on I-40

    Saturday, March 31 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-04-01 01:20:38 GMT
    (Source: WBTV/File)(Source: WBTV/File)

    Two people have died after a multi-vehicle car crash on I-40 early Saturday morning in Iredell County. North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a tractor trailer overturned and was hit by a car around 4:30 a.m. near mile marker 142.  

    More >>

    Two people have died after a multi-vehicle car crash on I-40 early Saturday morning in Iredell County. North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a tractor trailer overturned and was hit by a car around 4:30 a.m. near mile marker 142.  

    More >>

  • Four people shot, injured during "running gun battle" in Cleveland Co.

    Four people shot, injured during "running gun battle" in Cleveland Co.

    Saturday, March 31 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-03-31 16:07:53 GMT
    WBTV graphicWBTV graphic
    WBTV graphicWBTV graphic

    Officials responded to reports of shots fired in Cleveland County early Saturday morning. The shooting took place on U.S. 74 near Kings Mountain. Four people were shot around 2:15 a.m. during what deputies are calling a "running gun battle" between occupants of two vehicles traveling west on U.S. 74. One of the vehicles came to rest while the other fled the scene. 

    More >>

    Officials responded to reports of shots fired in Cleveland County early Saturday morning. The shooting took place on U.S. 74 near Kings Mountain. Four people were shot around 2:15 a.m. during what deputies are calling a "running gun battle" between occupants of two vehicles traveling west on U.S. 74. One of the vehicles came to rest while the other fled the scene. 

    More >>

  • NC man disputes deputies' take on shooting of dog

    NC man disputes deputies' take on shooting of dog

    Friday, March 30 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-03-31 02:27:00 GMT
    (Courtesy Tammy Hommey via CBS North Carolina)(Courtesy Tammy Hommey via CBS North Carolina)
    (Courtesy Tammy Hommey via CBS North Carolina)(Courtesy Tammy Hommey via CBS North Carolina)

    On Thursday, the dog's owner obtained investigative reports from the sheriff’s office, and he disputes some of the details the deputies wrote about what happened the night of the shooting.

    More >>

    On Thursday, the dog's owner obtained investigative reports from the sheriff’s office, and he disputes some of the details the deputies wrote about what happened the night of the shooting.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly