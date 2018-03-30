NC man disputes deputies' take on shooting of dog

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) - A month after a sheriff’s deputy fatally shot his dog, a Durham County man is struggling to get answers and wants an independent investigation into what happened.

“All I wanted is for the officer to be disciplined. That’s all I wanted. That’s all I wanted out of the whole thing,” said Troy Ennis. His dog, D, was a pitbull/hound mix.

CBS 17 first reported on the situation in early March.

On Thursday, Ennis obtained investigative reports from the sheriff’s office, and he disputes some of the details the deputies wrote about what happened the night of the shooting.

Durham County sheriff’s deputies got a call on Feb. 26 regarding a domestic situation at Ennis’s home on the 100 block of Waltz Road.

The sheriff’s office released about two minutes of dash cam video around the time deputies arrived.

In the video, you hear a deputy say, “Can you put these dogs up?” He goes on to say, “Came right at me, slammed the door in his face.”

Another deputy responds, “I thought you were gonna smoke him.”

The first deputy says, “I almost did.”

The video does not show what happened inside the home.

Ennis says one dog was placed in a crate while D was placed in a bedroom. Ennis says he turned and that’s when D went around him toward the deputies.

In a report, Deputy T.T. Jackson writes, “The dog ran up to my leg as I was still moving back. There was no more room for Deputy T. Ross and I to move. The dog stopped growling and lunged towards my leg. I removed my weapon from the holster and fired one round straight down into the dog’s head.”

While this happened a woman and her 5-year-old son were sitting nearby.

“He endangered mine, Ian, and Amanda’s lives,” said Ennis. “If you’ve got that much presence of mind, this many people in there, wouldn’t it have been better to kick the dog, taze the dog, something else?”

The deputy wrote, “I do not believe that pepper spray or tazing the dog would have stopped the dog from attacking me because of how aggressive the dog was.”

Ennis disputed that characterization of D, saying the dog likely wanted to play.

He said the dog would play with Nerf guns and foam darts.

He also said the reports the deputies who were there submitted contain inaccuracies about the precise locations where people were in the home during the incident.

The sheriff’s office did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

The incident report notes that after the shooting, deputies gave 5-year-old Ian a teddy bear “to help comfort him.”

In the weeks since the shooting, Ennis said, “Ian said he wants God to kill him so he can go be with D. So, obviously he’s not handling it. The bear didn’t work too well.”

Ennis said he’s reached out to the State Bureau of Investigation and the district attorney’s office because he wants an independent investigation into what happened.