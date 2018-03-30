Large crowds expected in the skies and on the rails for Easter weekend

Easter and spring break travelers are ready to get to their destinations, but they will have to encounter some large crowds.

Charlotte-Douglas International Airport officials say for the past two years during Easter, records have been set. On Good Friday, the airport usually sees about 24,000 passengers. This year, the airport is expecting more than 34,000 people.

Passengers are doing what they can to avoid a stressful start to the holiday weekend.

"We allowed enough time to get here," traveler Jeanie Brown said. "It's a little busier than usual."

By 5 p.m. Friday, passengers were told long-term parking lots one and two were full at the airport. On the busy travel week, there were some flights that were also delayed or canceled.

Vincent Worthy drove from Columbia, SC, to pick up his son from Charlotte-Douglas. He thinks his son’s plane was delayed.

"His plane was supposed to land," Worthy said. "We're still looking - it's been about an hour."

He wanted to find his son soon so he could start his journey back to Columbia. He knows with spring break starting for many and the Easter holiday, he will have company on the roads.

"I know we are going to have to fight the traffic headed back to the south," Worthy said.

Things were also steady at the Amtrak train station in Charlotte. Amtrak says that so far there have been no issues on the rails. Officials also say the trains were full. Some people prefer the train over the plane.

Sandra Bigham came to the station to pick up her son coming from Raleigh. She says her son said his train was crowded.

"It's convenient for both of us, it's reasonably priced," Bigham said. "He can work on his computer while he rides - it just works out. We've been doing this for six to seven years."

Officials say if you are traveling by plane or train to be prepared, leave early, and check the status of your flight or train.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.