Local stores report brisk ticket sales for Mega Millions lottery

Want to be a millionaire? How about a mega-millionaire? The Mega Millions lottery is up in some rare air with more than $500 million in the jackpot. As you might imagine, lots of folks are wanting to get in on it.

Could the winning ticket come from Lentz's General Store on Stokes Ferry Road in eastern Rowan County? Why not? Store workers say they know the jackpot is up when they see lots of new faces.

“Yes, people that you’ve never seen before," said Terri Robinson. "They just stop at random stores because they think that’s luckier. I’ve been here 14 years, so I know most of our customers.”

No one has won the Mega Millions since January. Across the country people have been lining up to buy tickets. That’s happening in North Carolina too, but maybe not as much since you can buy the tickets online as well as in person.

They’ve sold a few winning tickets at Lentz’s over the years, but not a really big one yet…

"We’re due," Robinson added.

Don’t get too excited…researchers say your odds of winning the jackpot are about one in 302 million.

The drawing takes place on Friday night.

