Pair, now dead, identified as suspects in 2016 University City area killing

Two suspects, who are now dead, are accused in the 2016 killing of 20-year-old Adrian Potts in the University City area.

Ferguson Laurent, 24 and Anthony Eugene Gill, 23, are accused in Potts death the night of June 11, 2016, at the 901 Place Apartments. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police made the announcement Friday.

Police say Laurent was killed in Salisbury on Nov. 3, 2016, and Gill was killed in Salisbury on July 29, 2017.

The shooting that killed Potts happened after a large crowd gathered inside one of the apartments. An altercation led to the shooting.

Information and evidence developed during the investigation recently led to detectives confirming to Laurent and Gill as the suspects in the case, police say.

Police say no one else is being sought in the case.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

