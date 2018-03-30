NC baby poses with gear of fallen soldier father she never met

Images of a newborn baby in a military uniform are captivating - but these pictures go deeper than what meets the eye. Christopher "Chris" Harris' military uniform is almost as close as his daughter Christian Michelle Harris may get to him.

(Courtesy: NPS Photography Pinehurst)

Baby Harris was just six weeks in the making when her dad, 25-year-old U.S. Army Spc. Christopher "Chris" Harris, was killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan, WFMY News reports.

Christian’s mother, Brittany "Britt" Harris looks at Christian as her "little miracle" that Chris left with her. She was reportedly born on St. Patrick's Day.

(Courtesy: NPS Photography Pinehurst)

“She will grow up knowing everything about him," Britt told WFMY. "I will tell her every story and show her every picture I have. She will grow up with the utmost amount of pride in who her father was,” said Britt.

Britt tells WFMY Christian looks like her heroic dad. “She already has some of his facial expressions at such a young age.”

(Courtesy: NPS Photography Pinehurst)

Harris’ fellow soldiers revealed the baby’s gender in a truly special way in October and recorded a special video for Brittany.

Britt tells WFMY her little miracle now gives her a reason to get up every day and to keep going.

