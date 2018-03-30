Husband, wife wanted in Gaston County home break-ins

A married couple is wanted for allegedly breaking into multiple homes in Gaston County.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, 40-year-old Adam Todd Rikard and his wife, 31-year-old Caycee Rikard, reportedly broke into a home on Oates Road in Bessemer City on March 10.

Police said the couple is also linked to another break-in that happened at a home on South New Hope Road on the same day.

The pair is facing larceny and breaking and entering charges.

If you have any information or know the couple's whereabouts, you're asked to call police at 704-886-3320.

