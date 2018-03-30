Easter travel not too bad, but drivers will find higher gas prices

AAA Carolinas says that the national organization stopped doing Easter travel forecasts years ago because it's not considered to be one of the "big" travel weekends. Even so, they say traffic will likely be heavier than normal due to Easter and spring break drivers.

Tiffany Wright of AAA Carolinas also pointed out that drivers may notice that gas prices locally are up between 35 and 45 cents over last year.

Traffic was backed up at times on I-85 through the construction zone in Cabarrus and Rowan Counties on Friday.

Most drivers said that they didn't run into many slowdowns.

“Until we got to the construction on 85 it hasn’t been bad," said Doug, driving with his family from Maryland to Florida. "95 coming out of Virginia was a little tough, but it’s not too bad.”

