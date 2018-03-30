Crews fight two-alarm fire at east Charlotte apartment

Crews are battling a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in east Charlotte Friday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, smoke and flames could be seen coming from an apartment on Rose Terrace Court. Firefighters tweeted about the blaze around 11:14 a.m.

Nearly 50 firefighters were able to control the blaze within 34 minutes. Only one building in the apartment complex was affected. MEDIC said one person had minor injuries.

It is unclear what may have caused the fire.

