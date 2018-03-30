Reeves Island Road in Rowan to close for a week

During scheduled maintenance work N.C. Department of Transportation crews found that the drainage pipe running under Reeves Island Road in Richfield is completely rusted, forcing the closure of the road for pipe replacement work next week in Rowan County.



“The existing pipe metal pipe has no bottom and is in need of immediate replacement with a new pipe that should last underneath the roadway for another 4 decades,” said NCDOT Transportation Supervisor Advanced Jamie Burkholder.



Crews will close the road at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, April 2. It is scheduled to reopen at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 6, weather permitting.



Motorists traveling through the area should use Stokes Ferry Road, Richfield Road and Goodman Road as the 3-mile detour.



NCDOT reminds motorists to watch signs for construction information, stay alert and slow down in the work zone.

