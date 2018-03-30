NC woman carrying child on bus cuts man's neck with box cutter, police say

Durham police are asking for help with identifying a woman investigators said slashed a man's neck with a box cutter while on a GoDurham bus.

On March 15 around 5:30 p.m., the suspect became angry while on the bus and threw a soda bottle through a windshield, police said.

The woman then confronted the bus driver and a male passenger attempted to intervene.

The woman then used a box cutter to cut the man's neck, witnesses told police.

The suspect then exited the bus in the area of East Main Street and Angier Avenue.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is believed to be in her 20s, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall with a medium build

She had red hair and was wearing a dark top with stripes on the sleeves and brown animal print leggings and she was carrying a small child.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Junker at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29416 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.