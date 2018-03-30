Neighbor and firefighters make quick work of Concord garage fire

According to fire officials in Concord, the quick work of a neighbor helped to prevent tragedy. On Thursday afternoon at approximately 5:30. an alert citizen on Gaylan Court noticed smoke coming from a neighbors detached garage. Taking immediate action, the neighbor went to the home to find that the homeowner was not on the premise. Immediately the citizen, who had already called 911, stretched a garden hose to help extinguish the fire from outside the building.

Firefighters from the Concord Fire Department arrived at 5:34 and quickly had the fire in the garage under control in less than five minutes.

Due to both the citizen’s quick action, as well as the departments expected quick arrival, minimal damage was found within the structure, according to officials.

At this time the cause of the fire is undetermined.

"Concord Fire Department would like to thank the citizen who took quick action to help prevent the growth of the fire," said a statement from Concord Fire. "Our citizen’s safety is always the department’s top priority. Structures, cars, and furnishings are now being made with lightweight materials that burn at a much faster rate than those from ten-twenty years ago. Therefore, fires expand at a much quicker rate. These items are also composed of additional toxic materials that can be harmful if inhaled. Always, take the time to consider your safety versus the size and capacity of the emergency incident."

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.