Silver Alert canceled for missing endangered McDowell County teen

A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing endangered girl from McDowell County who is believed to suffer from from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 17-year-old Sydney Harper was reported missing after she was last seen on East Court Street in Marion.

The Silver Alert was issued Friday morning and was canceled hours later.

She is 5-foot-5 and weighs 150 pounds. Officials said she has blue hair and brown eyes. Harper was last known to be wearing a gray spaghetti strap top, black leggings, black socks and shoes, according to the NCDPS.

PREVIOUS: Silver Alert canceled for missing 17-year-old McDowell County girl

A Silver Alert was issued for Harper on Monday but was canceled on Tuesday.

If you have any information, you can the Marion Police Department at 828-652-3231.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.