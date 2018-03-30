Six injured, one seriously, in CATS bus crash in northwest Charlotte

Six people were injured when a CATS bus and pick-up truck collided in northwest Charlotte Friday morning.

The accident happened around 6:47 a.m. on Rozzelles Ferry Road at Hovis Road.

Medic says six people were injured, one of which suffered serious injuries. The condition of the others hurt was not released.

A portion of Rozzelles Ferry Road was shut down for some time while crews investigated the wreck.

There's no word on what caused the wreck.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.