Four teens detained after 'jump and run' in east Charlotte

Four teens were detained after police say they fled from a stolen vehicle in east Charlotte Thursday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a woman reported her vehicle was stolen from a parking lot of an apartment complex on Upland Drive around 9 a.m. Thursday morning. Police say the victim either accidentally dropped her keys or lost her keys outside her apartment the night before.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday night, officers found the stolen vehicle, a 2014 Honda Civic, on Beatties Ford Road. Police say the driver of the stolen vehicle then sped up and struck another vehicle. The driver did not stop and fled from the scene, police say.

Officers remained at the scene of the hit-and-run to check on the victims, police say. The CMPD's helicopter was able to continue to track the driver of the stolen vehicle, police said.

A short time later, police said the driver stopped the vehicle on Statesville Avenue at Atando Avenue. That's when the teens ran from the vehicle, police say.

The teens were later apprehended, officers say.

No charges have been filed.

