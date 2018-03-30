Former SouthPark concierge accused of breaking into residents' apartments

A former concierge at a south Charlotte apartment complex was arrested in connection with multiple break-ins.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 35-year-old Quinnton Jones worked at the The Residence at SouthPark apartment complex on Sharon Road in SouthPark. On March 16, a resident reported that someone stole the keys to his company's car.

Police say Jones had reportedly drove the the victim's company car over 6000 miles while he was out of town.

Officers say Jones gained entry into the victim's apartment as "a part of his job to allow a cleaning service to clean the apartment." Jones had allegedly drove the victim's car multiple times, police say.

Police say Jones did not have permission to take any items from the apartment or drive the victim's vehicle.

A few days later, another resident told police that someone had reportedly been sleeping in his apartment while he was out of town. The victim also told police that a check had also been stolen from his checkbook that was left inside the apartment, officers say.

Jones had allegedly been given permission to enter the victim's apartment to care for his fish, police say. Officers say Jones had allegedly forged the check and attempted to cash it at two separate banks.

Police say Jones was then fired from the apartment complex on March 23. He was also banned from being on the property, officers say.

On Thursday, Jones was reportedly caught illegally inside another apartment in the complex, officers said. Police say staff at the apartment complex entered a resident's apartment to handle a maintenance request when Jones was caught. The resident was out of town at the time of the incident, police say.

He is facing larceny, trespassing and breaking and entering charges.

