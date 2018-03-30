Good Friday gas giveaway

Good morning everyone. It's Good Friday, March 30. This is Christine Sperow. I'm sending you a quick email so you know the stories we'll be talking about on WBTV News This Morning. We're live until 7 a.m. Turn us on as soon as you wake up!

LIVE: Charlotte parents are sounding off last night during a town hall meeting with local officials about school bus safety. This from the incident earlier this week, when a 15-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car as she tried to catch her bus. The chief of police for CMPD was there. WBTV's Caroline Hicks joins us now live with the details of that meeting.

In Charlotte people gathered in Marshall Park last night for a rally in response to Stephon Clark's death. On March 18th, the 22-year-old was shot and killed by police in his grandmother's backyard in California. Clark was unarmed at the time. The group wanted to send the message that they feel the young man's death was unjustified.

Remember the story we reported about a missing couple from Alexander County? The baby who was also missing was found safe. The man and his girlfriend still haven't been found. We'll tell you the latest developments we received in the last 24 hours that adds a bigger twist to the story.

We have covered the local impact of the opioid epidemic. This morning we're showing you how it impacts children, especially in the foster system.

GAS GIVEAWAY! A Good Friday event many people look forward to every year! New Beginnings church in Matthews will be hosting its annual Free Gas Card Giveaway. WBTV's Kristi O'Connor will be live reporting on the message the church wants to send with this annual event.

WEATHER CHANGES: You probably slept through it but it rained overnight. It has taken a break but another round is coming. Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases is giving more details now in the forecast. Tune in!

Christine