Concord and Kannapolis Fire host county Fire and Life Safety Bowl

Members of Concord Fire Department, Kannapolis Fire Department, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, and Cabarrus County Fire Marshal’s office hosted the 10th annual Fire and Life Safety Bowl Wednesday at McGill Baptist Church in Concord.

The Cabarrus County Fire and Life Safety Bowl is a competitive competition open to all 4th and 5th graders within Cabarrus County. This year 11 teams from 10 schools, each composed of five students took on the endeavor of studying a thirty- three chapter study guide to compete. The manual contained thirty-three life safety topics that covered items including but not limited to fire prevention, playground safety, cyberbullying, and emergency preparedness. The teams then competed in a double elimination quiz bowl.

All participants enjoyed extra educational and fun activities, for their hard work and dedication, such as a fire safety house, hands-on CPR, Frozen Custard, and a fun photo-booth all presented by generous community sponsors.This year the top three placing teams were 1st – Bethel Elementary, 2nd- Shady Brook Elementary, and 3rd- Beverly Hills Elementary. By placing in the top three positions, these students individually received gift cards, trophies, and most importantly a financial donation to their school.

The top three- teams from Cabarrus County will now move onto the State competition along with students from Forsyth, Catawba, Iredell, and Mecklenburg counties. The state competition will be hosted at McGill Baptist Church in Concord on April 17th, 2018 beginning at 9 am. The public is welcome to attend.

The Fire and Life Safety Bowl Committee would like to thank all community sponsors and individual citizens for their time and dedication to this event. Their support has helped to encourage hundreds of children in Cabarrus County to be advocates and leaders of the community.

