Two people killed in Mooresville crash

Two people were killed in a crash in Iredell County Thursday night.

The incident happened on Wiggins Road and Oakridge Farm Highway in Mooresville. Officials said a vehicle caught fire and that a tractor-trailer was involved in the wreck.

The victims' names have not been released.

There's no word on what may have caused the crash and no other details have been made available.

