At least one person killed in Mooresville crash

At least one person killed in Mooresville crash

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

At least one person was killed in a crash in Iredell County Thursday night. 

The incident happened on Wiggins Road and Oakridge Farm Highway in Mooresville. Officials said a vehicle caught fire in the incident. 

A tractor-trailer was involved in the wreck. 

There's no word on what may have caused the crash. 

No other details were released. 

