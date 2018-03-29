One of the most iconic homes in NC is for sale, and expected to exceed asking price

The Inn at Rodanthe from the 2008 movie was advertised by Sun Reality as a beach rental before going on the market this week. (SunRealtync.com screenshot via The Charlotte Observer)

OUTER BANKS, NC (Mark Price/The Charlotte Observer) - One of the most celebrated houses on the North Carolina coast is up for sale, and it's furnished.

The “Nights in Rodanthe” house, used in the Nicholas Sparks' romance starring Richard Gere and Diane Lane, was put on the market this week.

Price tag: $1.25 million.

Hatteras Realty is marketing it as "the No. 1 icon oceanfront house on the Outer Banks."

Known as the "Inn at Rodanthe" in the film, the rustic looking six-bedroom home sits on the ocean just off N.C. 12, in the village of Rodanthe. It has been used as a beach rental in recent years.

"I’m getting calls from Germany already," Outer Banks realtor Frank Jakob told the Virginian-Pilot. “I expect this house to go for more than I’m asking."

A North Carolina couple who were extreme fans of the movie purchased the home in January 2010. They had it moved a few hundred yards away to another ocean-front lot, because rapid beach erosion caused surf to lap at the underside of the home, according to SunRealtyNC.com.

The couple, Ben and Debbie Huss of Newton, decorated four rooms to match the sets in the movie: Richard Gere’s blue bedroom, Diane Lane’s room with willow tree designs on the wallpaper, the kitchen and the sitting room, report media outlets.

During production of the 2008 movie, blue shutters and wraparound decks were added to the house, and the couple worked to keep the exterior as close as possible to the film's original vision.

Huss was not staying in the home as much as he wanted and decided to sell, Jakob told the Virginian-Pilot.

Hatteras Realty listed the home five days ago, and reports it was bringing in $125,000 in seasonal rental income before going on the market.