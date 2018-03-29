Cabarrus Sheriff: Man robs Midland bank, captured 16 minutes later

Cabarrus County Sheriff Brad Riley said that the man who robbed a bank in Midland on Thursday morning was in custody less than 20 minutes later.

According to the report, at approximately 10:51 am, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a bank robbery at the Fifth-Third Bank in Midland on Highway 49.

Witnesses said that the robbery suspect walked into the bank alone and handed a note demanding money to a teller, and then said that "he would harm innocent people."

Witnesses to the robbery called 911 and were able to give telecommunictors a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was seen driving.

Locust Police were contacted. Officers went to a location on Elm Street where they found both the vehicle and the suspect.

After further investigation, Cabarrus County detectives charged Joseph Anthony Hawkinson, 20, of 1019 Pineborough Rd., Charlotte, with one count of common law robbery. He is being held in the Cabarrus County Jail under $100,000.00 bond.

Hawkinson is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.

The money was all recovered at the residence, according to investigators. No weapon was displayed during the robbery or seized during the investigation.

Sheriff Riley said that at this point in the investigation, It appears that no one from the Elm St. address in Stanfield was involved, or knew anything about the robbery.

Locust Police and Stanfield Police both helped with the investigation, according to the sheriff.

Investigators said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-93CRIME or 704-920-3025.

“We are so thankful that nobody was hurt in or around the bank," said Sheriff Riley. "We are also thankful that within 16 minutes of dispatch to the bank robbery, our officers worked with Locust Police officers to detain the suspect. That is incredibly swift and professional work, led by public witnesses, 911, and community police officers doing their job to protect our communities.”

