Troopers: Mother to be charged after infant killed in Cleveland County crash

A mother in Cleveland County is being charged after a car accident that took the life of her 8-month-old child.

The crash happened Wednesday on Trinity Church Road. Troopers say the mother, 24-year-old Johnna Cameron, rand off the right side of the road then over-corrected, causing the car to overturn.

The infant was thrown from the vehicle along with the car seat the baby was strapped into. Investigators say the car seat was not properly strapped into the vehicle.

Officials said Cameron is being charged but the exact charges have not been determined.

No further information has been released.

