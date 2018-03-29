Salisbury woman charged in robberies

On Thursday, detectives of the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigations Division along with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for two robbery cases, and for resisting police.

Brittany Desha Thompson of Long Branch Rd Salisbury, was wanted on two counts of common law robbery.

Police say both robberies took place at the Rushco convenience store on East Innes St.

The first incident took place on August 8, 2017, and the second incident took place on March 20, 2018, according to the report.

Thompson was also charged with resisting a public officer. She was taken before a magistrate and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $200,000 bond. Her first appearance is scheduled for Monday April 2.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.