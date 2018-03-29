South Iredell HS student arrested, accused of threatening to shoot at school

A student was arrested Thursday after officials say he made a threat toward an Iredell County high school.

Police say 17-year-old Randy Peltier, a student at South Iredell High School in Statesville, stood up in class and said that he was going to shoot the school or the classroom. They say the teacher was out of the room, but students heard the threat and told administrators.

Peltier was charged with making a false report of mass violence against a school.

He was jailed under a $10,000 bond.

No further information has been released.

