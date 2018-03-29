World No. 12 Jason Day leads numerous player commitments this week

Australian Jason Day, who won his 11th career PGA TOUR title at the Farmers Insurance Open in January, has committed to play in the Wells Fargo Championship, scheduled for April 30- May 6 at Quail Hollow Club.

Day, winner of the 2015 PGA Championship, will be making his first start in the Wells Fargo Championship since 2012, when he finished T9.

Georgia's Kevin Kisner, who finished second at the World Golf Championships - Dell Technologies Match Play this past Sunday also committed and is ranked 25th in the world. With the addition of these two, 12 of the top 30 players in the world are currently scheduled to compete at Quail Hollow Club.

Tournament officials earlier announced commitments from (No.2) Justin Thomas, (No.6) Hideki Matsuyama, (No.7) Rory McIlroy, (No.8) Rickie Fowler, (No.11) Tommy Fleetwood, (No.14) Alex Noren, (No.17) Tyrell Hatton, (No.23) Brian Harman, (No.26) Xander Scauffele, (No.27) Francesco Molinari, (No. 30) Gary Woodland.

Other notable commitments this week include World Golf Hall of Fame member and 2005 Wells Fargo champion Vijay Singh, World No. 34 Tony Finau, World No. 35 Ross Fisher, 2013 PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner and 2017 PLAYERS Championship winner Si Woo Kim.

Including Singh, past champions of the Wells Fargo Championship currently in the field are Brian Harman (2017), James Hahn (2016), McIlroy (2010, 2015) J.B. Holmes (2014), Fowler (2012), Lucas Glover (2011) and Sean O'Hair (2009).

Players have until Friday, April 27 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to commit to the Wells Fargo Championship. They can withdraw from the tournament at any time.

