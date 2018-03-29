Raccoon attacked by dog in Catawba County tests positive for rabies

Catawba County has confirmed a raccoon attacked by a dog tested positive for rabies, marking the first case in the county this year.

On Tuesday, Catawba County Animal Services got a call from a person in Maiden whose dog attacked a raccoon in his front yard. The raccoon was then sent to the North Carolina Public Health Laboratory in Raleigh.

On Thursday, the lab said the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

Animal Services officers then advised the dog's owner to provide a rabies booster for the animal which they said was not current on its rabies vaccination.

The owner is required to keep the dog under observation for 45 days.

No further information has been released.

