Philip Samuelsson Named Charlotte Checkers' 2017-18 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

The Charlotte Checkers are proud to announce that Philip Samuelsson has been named the team’s winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Charlotte community during the 2017-18 season.



In his first full season with the team, Samuelsson led all Checkers players in volunteer hours served in the community. In addition to official team events like the Hockey Season’s Greetings holiday dinner with fans and the Checkers Charitable Foundation golf tournament, Samuelsson also cooked dinner for guests at Hospitality House of Charlotte, delivered board games to Novant Hemby Children’s Hospital and surprised patrons with gift cards as part of the team’s Pass it Forward campaign with Verizon.



Samuelsson is now one of 30 finalists for the AHL’s 2017-18 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.

Press release provided by the Charlotte Checkers